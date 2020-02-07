New Delhi: All eyes are on Delhi as 70 Assembly constituencies are going to the polls on Saturday beginning from 8 PM. A tough fight between the AAP and BJP — with Congress demoted to the third spot — the results will decide several political milestones. Here are 10 things to watch out for. (Full Coverage of Delhi Assembly Election 2020)

1. Kejri Versus Who

A stinging question which has found its way to bite both the BJP and the Congress is the lack of a CM face. While Amit Shah has said every voter is BJP’s CM face, BJP Delhi leaders said lotus is the CM face in Delhi. Congress, too, doesn’t have a CM face.

2. Any Better For Congress?

Once a stronghold, Congress’s 2015 performance in Delhi was abysmal as it didn’t win a single seat. This year too, it is projected as a zero-factor party as it remained mostly missing in action. It remains to be seen whether Congress betters from 2015.

3. Lok Sabha versus Assembly

Going by the state Assembly elections held in recent past (Maharashtra, Jharkhand in 2019 and Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh in 2018), BJP seems to be struggling in states, while its sway in Lok Sabha election 2019 was huge. It remains to be seen whether Delhi, too, carries forward the trend by voting for AAP, or it votes for change.

4. Modi Magic

In the absence of a CM face, the campaigning of the BJP largely depended on star campaigners of the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were the prominent faces. The result will be a telling of the effects of Modi magic which has remained unfazed in Lok Sabha elections

5. Shaheen Bagh

What will happen to Shaheen after February 8 was a dominant question in political circles. Anti-CAA protesters are on a sit-in protest on a busy Delhi road against the amendment to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

6. Citizenship

For long, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal maintained silence over the issue of citizenship. He said that the amendment to allow citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh was a diversionary tactic of the Centre

7. Hindu Votes

The Hindutva issue cropped up at the fag end of the election after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal chanted Hanuman Chalisa during a television interview. The CM drew flak for trying to woo Hindu voters.

8. Terrorist vs Delhi’s Son

The hard-fought campaigning witnessed several charges lobbed at each other between the AAP and the BJP. CM Arvind Kejriwal has been called a terrorist. “Delhi people will decide whether I am a terrorist or Delhi’s son,” the CM said.

9. Environment

Finally, the environment has been included in the manifestoes of all the major parties which is a positive change.

10. Water and other local issues

Delhi has a water problem and, amid all political issues, one issue that will impact the election is water. All parties have addressed the issue in their manifestoes.