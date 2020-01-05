New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday responded to BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s charge at him of not doing anything for the national capital in the last five years, saying that the Home Minister should give him ideas, if he has any, which would be implemented in the next five years.

While addressing a BJP booth workers’ rally earlier in the day, Shah had remarked that Kejriwal had not done anything for Delhi during his term as the Chief Minister.

Responding to the Home Minister’s charge, the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted: “I listened to the full speech of the Union Home Minister. I thought that he will point out our flaws in our work and talk about the development of Delhi. But he did nothing but abuse me.”

“He should tell us if he has any suggestion for Delhi. We will implement the good suggestions in the next five years,” he added.

मैंने गृह मंत्री, श्री अमित शाह जी का पूरा भाषण सुना। मुझे लगा वो हमारे कामों की कमियाँ बताएँगे और दिल्ली के विकास की बात करेंगे। लेकिन उन्होंने मुझे गाली देने के अलावा कुछ नहीं कहा। दिल्ली के लिए उनके पास सुझाव हैं तो बताएँ, हम अच्छे सुझावों को अगले 5 साल में लागू करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020

Addressing the gathering, the BJP chief also remarked that the BJP would form the next government in Delhi, also adding, significantly, that the election will be contested under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a possible indication that no Chief Ministerial candidate will be projected for the polls.

Both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP have kicked off their respective official campaigns for the Assembly Election. In the last election, in February 2015, the AAP registered a resounding win with 67 seats in the 70-seat Assembly, while the remaining three setas were bagged by the BJP.