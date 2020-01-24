New Delhi: Hours after a social media face-off, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday lambasted at Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the divisive politics that wins him votes in Haryana, Maharashtra or Gujarat will not have the same impact in Delhi.

Addressing a public rally in Rohini ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal said he was extremely happy to hear Amit Shah talk about unauthorised colonies, education and health in his speech as it shows how the AAP government has changed the narrative of politics in the country.

“BJP wale Haryana mein Jat vs non-Jat karte hain, Maharashtra mein Maratha vs non-Maratha, Gujarat mein Hindu-Muslim ke naam par vote mangte hain. Kal Dilli mein Amit Shah schools, hospital aur wi-fi ki baat kar rahe the. Lekin Dilli mein inki jaat paat ki rajneeti nahi chalti (The BJP leaders weigh Jat against non-Jat in Haryana, Maratha vs non-Maratha in Maharashtra, and win votes on Hindu-Muslim divide in Gujarat. Yesterday in Delhi, Amit Shah talked about schools, hospitals and the free WiFi. But this divisive political agenda does not work in Delhi),” Kejriwal said at the gathering.

Earlier today, Kejriwal hit back at the Home Minister in a point-by-point attack after he claimed that he had been unable to access the free Wi-Fi offered by Delhi government despite searching extensively to the point that his phone ran out of battery.

Reacting to Shah’s late night tweet, Kejriwal said that the state government has also arranged free battery-charging points along with the free Wi-Fi.

The AAP and BJP are campaigning a neck to neck battle as the latter tries to overthrow the ruling Kejriwal government. Meanwhile, stakes are high for the Aam Aadmi Party after its sweeping victory, winning 67 out of 70 seats in the last elections.

This year, Delhi will witness a three-way battle between the AAP, BJP, and the Congress as the capital goes to polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.