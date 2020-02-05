New Delhi: A week after banning him for 96 hours from campaigning, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday imposed another 24-hour ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma over his statement against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

As per updates from the EC, the BJP MP during this ban period can’t hold any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews. He has been banned by the EC for calling Kejriwal ‘terrorist’ during a poll rally in the national capital.

The EC had on January 30 put a 72 hours ban on campaigning by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and a 96 hours ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for their controversial remarks and for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The EC has also ordered the removal of Thakur and Verma from the list of star campaigners for BJP ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

Prior to this, the EC had issued a show-cause notice to Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’.

The notice from the EC came on a day when he was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll rally.

The action was taken after the AAP had approached the Delhi chief electoral officer with a complaint. “AAP complaint alleged that you have cast vitriolic aspersions on the chief minister of Delhi referring to him as terrorist,” the notice said.

The voting for the 70-seated Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.