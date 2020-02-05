New Delhi: In a significant development to the Kapil Gujjar matter, the Election Commission on Wednesday evening barred Crime Branch DCP Rajesh Deo from all poll duties a day after he claimed that the Shaheen Bagh shooter was associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) based on photographs recovered from his phone.

Writing a letter to Delhi Commissioner of Police, the EC called it an ‘undesirable public statement’ by Rajesh Deo. “A warning shall be issued to Rajesh Deo and it shall be ensured that he is not assigned any work related to Delhi Assembly Election 2020,” the letter reads

Election Commission (EC) writes to Delhi Commissioner of Police over "undesirable public statements by Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch". The letter states, "A warning shall be issued to Rajesh Deo & it shall be ensured that he is not assigned any work related to #DelhiElections" pic.twitter.com/1DpQvSDuJX — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

Calling DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo’s statement ‘totally uncalled for’, the EC also directed the Delhi Police not to assign him any duty to DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo.

On Tuesday, confirming that the photos were recovered from Kapil’s phone, Deo said, “We recovered the pictures from his phone during the course of the investigation. Kapil has confessed that he and his father joined AAP somewhere between January-February 2019.”

As per updates, the photos showed Kapil and his father Gaje Singh with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh and are allegedly from 2019 on the day when the father-son duo joined AAP.

The development comes after the AAP said it will lodge a complaint against the DCP with the EC. “The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place and DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo is saying photos of AAP members have been found and we are investigating how many people are involved in the conspiracy. Is Amit Shah telling Rajesh Deo to say these things? On whose instructions has he dared to do this?” AAP’s Sanjay Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Singh had alleged that it was a conspiracy and another example of BJP’s dirty politics just days ahead of Delhi polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has also issued a notice to BJP leader Sambit Patra for violating Model Code of Conduct with his speech on a television channel. The EC has sought an explanation from him and given time till 5 PM on February 6, failing of which the EC will take a decision on the matter.