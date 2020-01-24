New Delhi: BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Friday found himself in fresh trouble as the Election Commission directed Delhi Police to file an FIR against him for comparing the upcoming February 8 Delhi Assembly Election with an ‘India vs Pakistan’ match. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020-related coverage)

The poll commission’s directive to the police came after it asked Twitter to remove the controversial tweet from Mishra, the BJP’s Model Town candidate for the Assembly polls. A showcause notice was also issued to him for ‘violation of the poll code.’

Earlier, in his response to the poll commission, Mishra, a former AAP leader who joined the BJP last year, said, “I have only given my general opinion as many people are facing a lot of problems due to the closure of the road. Since Shaheen Bagh does not fall in my constituency (Model Town) from where I am contesting, therefore it should not be taken in the context of Delhi election nor does it violate the model code of conduct.”

In a tweet on Thursday, the BJP leader had taken a jibe at the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest in the national capital, referring to it as a ‘mini-Pakistan.’ “Pakistan is entering through Shaheen Bagh, and mini-Pakistans are being created in Delhi. Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok. The law is not followed here and Pakistani rioters are occupying the roads,” he had tweeted.

In another post, he had compared the Delhi Assembly Election to an India vs Pakistan match.

Reacting to the developments, he tweeted on Friday evening: “Even when they commit a murder, no one talks about it. But when we so much as even sigh, it brings us infamy.”

वो क़त्ल भी करते हैं तो चर्चा नहीं होता

हम आह भी भरते हैं तो हो जाते हैं बदनाम — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 24, 2020

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will take place in a single-phase. Counting of votes as well as the declaration of result is scheduled for February 11.