New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday asked Twitter to take down a communal tweet posted by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra. In a letter to the micro-blogging site, the poll panel said that a tweet by the BJP leader criticising protests against the citizenship Act in Delhi and referring to ‘mini-Pakistans’ in the city is ‘highly objectionable’ and ‘appeals to communal feelings’. (Full coverage on Delhi Assembly election 2020)

Earlier in the day, returning officers had issued a notice to Mishra over his controversial tweet asking him to file an explanation within a day. Reacting to the notice the BJP leader had stated, “I don’t think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement.”

Notably, Mishra, a former AAP leader had yesterday stoked a fresh controversy by comparing Delhi Assembly election with India-Pakistan dichotomy.

“Pakistan has already entered through Shaheen Bagh. There are mini-Pakistans everywhere,” the BJP leader had tweeted referring to ongoing protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and other places in the city.

Earlier this week, the AAP had asked the Chief Election Officer (CEO) to cancel Mishra’s nomination. In a letter to the CEO, the Aam Aadmi Party said it was a rule for those who used government accommodation to furnish no-dues certificate for water, electricity and telephone expenses, but Mishra had not even mentioned it in his nomination papers.