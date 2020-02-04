New Delhi: In the run-up to the Delhi assembly election slated to be held on February 8, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday trained his guns at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the issue of rising unemployment.

Addressing a rally at Delhi’s Jangpura, Gandhi said that when the Finance Minister was asked regarding the job creation in an interview, she evaded the question by taking a swipe at him. He went on to assert that Sitharaman was not ready to speak about job creation.

“In an interview, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was asked how many jobs were created? She said, “If I give you any number, Rahul Gandhi would go after me and say that I am lying”. FM is not ready to speak about job creation,” Gandhi said.

Notably, voting in the national capital took place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

On February 2, Rahul Gandhi had taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while giving his suggestion on how to save the country from the clutches of the economic slump. Tweeting a video of PM Modi doing his exercises, Rahul Gandhi had said that PM Modi should try his “magical exercise routine a few more times” to boost the economy, ending his advice with “#Modinomics”.

“Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy. #Modinomics,” the Congress leader had said.

Prior to that, after the presentation of the Union Budget 2020 by Sitharaman in Parliament, Gandhi criticised the budget saying that it described the “hollow” approach of the government that was “all talk”.