New Delhi: Hitting back at Opposition parties for targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over doling out subsidies ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that freebies in limited dose are good for the economy as they make more money available to the poor and boosts demand. Notably, the AAP convener has been facing flak ever since he has announced schemes like free bus rides for women and 200 units of free electricity.

“Freebies, in limited dose, are good for economy. It makes more money available to poor, hence boosts demand. However, it should be done in such limits so that no extra taxes have to be imposed and it does not lead to budget deficits”, the Chief Minister said on Twitter.

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah who had asked how many schools have been constructed and cameras installed by the AAP government, Kejriwal said he is happy that Shah saw some CCTV cameras as earlier he had claimed that he could not find a single one.

“I’m glad you saw ‘some’ CCTV cameras. A few days ago, you said that no camera was installed. Take some time out, will show you the school too. I am very happy that the people of Delhi have changed the politics. Now, the BJP has to ask for votes on CCTV, schools and unauthorised colonies here”, he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Replying to another question by Shah on wi-fi, the Aam Aadmi Party, who is seeking second term, said, “Sir, we have also arranged free battery charging along with free wi-fi. Delhi has 200 units of electricity free of cost.”

Earlier on Thursday, Home Minister Shah had launched a scathing attack at Kejriwal and said that if there is a competition to make “fake promises” in the country, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “will definitely come first”.

Addressing a gathering in his third poll rally, at Matiala in the national capital, Shah said, “I have come to remind Kejriwal Ji that you forgot the promises you made but neither the people of Delhi nor workers of BJP have forgotten.”

“You (Arvind Kejriwal) became the CM with the help of Anna Hazare but couldn’t bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi Ji brought it you didn’t implement it here,” the Home Minister charged.

The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on February 8 and the results will be declared on Feb 11.