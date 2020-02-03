New Delhi: Three days after getting banned by the Election Commission from campaigning, BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday defended his remark on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he has given proper thought to it before speaking about it. Notably, he had called Kejriwal ‘terrorist’ while addressing a poll rally ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

“I spoke after giving a proper thought to it and I don’t think I made any mistake. If Delhi’s CM speaks ill of Prime Minister, whatever is spoken about the CM is less,” Parvesh Verma said.

BJP's Parvesh Verma on his remark where he called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist': I spoke after giving a proper thought to it and I don't think I made any mistake. If Delhi's CM speaks ill of Prime Minister, whatever is spoken about the CM is less. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/2VZSx6NVnl — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, the opposition members in Lok Sabha staged a walkout Parvesh Verma started to speak during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President’s address. The walkout was done in the wake of the controversial statement made by him on Shaheen Bagh protest. Later, the EC had put a 96 hours ban on campaigning by Verma on January 30 for his controversial remark.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (APP) had said that it will hold silent marches across 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi as a mark of protest against Verma over his alleged remarks.

The AAP had said that its volunteers will also meet the citizens of Delhi and distribute pamphlets and ask people to decide whether Kejriwal is their son or a terrorist.

After lodging a complaint against Verma, the AAP had also asked the EC to take stern action against the BJP MP for his alleged remarks.

As per the announcement from the EC, the voting for Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.