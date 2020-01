New Delhi: In a setback for Aap Aadmi Party (AAP), Jagdeep Singh, an MLA Hari Nagar, resigned from the party on Saturday. As per reports, he is likely to address a press conference shortly.

This comes ahead of Delhi assembly elections, the voting for which will take place on January 8 and the counting on January 11.

Earlier, two Congress leaders – Ram Singh Netaji and Vinay Mishra –decided to switch over to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).