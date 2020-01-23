New Delhi: One of the seventy Assembly constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh is also one of several constituencies that together make up the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020-related coverage)

The incumbent MLA from this constituency is the AAP’s Vishesh Ravi, who has won from here for two straight Assembly polls in 2015 and 2013. Fielded from here yet again by his party, Ravi defeated BJP’s Yogender Chandoliya in 2015. The two will be pitted against each other this year too, with the saffron party fielding Chandoliya one again from this seat.

In 2013, however, Ravi had snatched this seat from BJP’s Surendra Pal Ratawal, who won from here in 1993, 2003 and 2008-the first, third and fourth Delhi Assembly elections respectively. The only other candidate to have held this seat is Moti Lal Bokolia who won it for the Congress in 1998 in Delhi’s second legislative assembly polls.

The Congress candidate from this comstituency, meanwhile, is Gaurav Dhanak.

The Karol Bagh Assembly constituency falls within the jurisdiction of central Delhi district and has a total of 1,64,715 voters out of whom 74,272 are females.

Delhi will vote in a single-phase election on February 8. Counting of votes and result declaration is scheduled for February 11.