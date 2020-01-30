New Delhi: The model town constituency is a crucial seat of the Delhi Assembly that falls under the Chandi Chowk district. The seat is currently held by two-time winner Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The model town seat will witness a triangular battle between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. While AAP has fielded Tripathi again to score a hat-trick, the BJP has fielded former AAP minister and friend-turned-foe of Arvind Kejriwal, Manoj Mishra, from the seat. Meanwhile, the Congress candidate for the Model town is Akansha Ola.

A relatively smaller constituency, Model town has 1,67,679 voters, with 68475 women and 3 third gender electors. It is an affluent neighbourhood near Delhi University and is often referred to be the preferred location for the “traditional rich” of Delhi.

The area is surrounded by popular localities including Hudson Lines, Old Gupta Colony, Vijay Nagar, Kalyan Vihar, Gujranwala Town, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar as well as Delhi University.

Recently, the model town seat came under limelight after BJP candidate Kapil Mishra made a controversial tweet in which he likened the upcoming Assembly elections to an India versus Pakistan contest. An FIR was lodged against Mishra following directions of the poll authorities.

With Mishra choosing the opposition this time, Model Town is set to be one of the most hotly contested seats this election.

The 70-seat Assembly of the national capital will hit the polls on February 8, while the counting of votes will be held on February 11.