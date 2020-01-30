New Delhi: Although the smallest constituency by number, Delhi’s Chandni Chowk is one of the most high-prestige and prominent seats for fighting the electoral battle. The seat is currently held by MLA Alka Lamba who was expelled from the Aam Aadmi Party in 2019 after she jumped ship to the Congress.

Lamba is seeking re-election this time from the crucial Assembly seat with a Congress ticket, against the AAP’s Parlad Singh Sawhney and Suman Kumar Gupta from BJP, while Sudesh Saroliya from the BSP is also in the fray.

A populated old city area, Chandni Chowk hosts famous Delhi markets like Khari Baoli, Darya Ganj, Faiz Bazar, Kinari Bazar, Nai Sarak, and Naya Bazar. Areas including Dariba Kalan, Fateh Puri, Jama Masjid, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khyber Pass, Lal Quila and Yamuna Bridge, also fall under the constituency.

The seat has a total of 1,22,544 voters including 67,466 males and 55,026 female electors. Dominated by the business community, it is one of the busiest localities of the national capital.

Majorly governed by the Congress, this time, Chandni Chowk is set to witness a three-way battle between the AAP, BJP, and the Congress.

The national capital will go to polls on February 8, while the counting of votes will be held on February 11.