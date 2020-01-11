Delhi Assembly Election 2020: The polling for Delhi assembly election will be held on February 8, the results for which will come out on February 11.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing to come back to power this election.

A total of 1.46 crore eligible voters will exercise their franchise in the Delhi Assembly election. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), over 13, 000 polling booths will be set at 2,689 locations in the national capital.

Know how eligible electors can verify their voter identity cards:

Step 1: First, log on the official website of the Election Commission of India – eci.nic.in

Step 2: All the first time voters will have to fill Form-6 and then submit it along with asked documents and passport size photo to the electoral office. This can also be done online via the official website, where scanned documents and image will need to be uploaded.

Step 3: In case, applicants want any alteration of any kind to their voter-id cards, they have to fill and submit Form-8. They will receive an acknowledgement number.

Step 4: The electoral officer will now visit the address mentioned on the form. They will try to verify the address and other details regarding applicants.

Step 5: In case the details don’t match, then the voter Id card will be cancelled. If the details match, the applicant will receive their voter id cards.