Kalkaji Assembly Constituency: A lot of buzz has been created over the Kalkaji Assembly constituency as the AAP has fielded Atishi from the constituency. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020-related coverage).

Atishi has been in news as the brain behind Delhi education policy, as the woman who made Marlena (Marx and Lenin) her middle name, then dropped it to avoid unnecessary caste angle raised by the BJP. This is not her poll debut. She unsuccessfully contested in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from South East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The incumbent MLA of the constituency in AAP’s Avtar Singh, but the constituency can’t be called any party’s strong turf. The Congress won this constituency four times, the BJP won this twice and it only came under AAP fold in 2015.

Maharani Bagh, Ishwar Nagar, New Friends Colony, Bharat Nagar, Sarai Jullena, Masih Garh, Sriniwaspuri, East of Kailash, Garhi East of Kailash, Sukhdev Vihar, Shyam Nagar, Kalkaji, Giri Nagar, Govind Puri fall under this constituency.

This time, the fight is among Atishi, BJP’s Dharamveer Singh and Congress’s Shivani Chopra. Shivani Chopra is a second-generation Congress leader, daughter of Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra.

Delhi will vote in a single-phase election on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.