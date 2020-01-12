New Delhi: Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 and it will be the most hi-tech experience for the voters as apart from many other things, the voters’ slips will carry a QR code. This will make the voting process faster. In addition to speeding up identification, the booth app will also provide the number of voters waiting in the queue at a particular booth and give real-time updates of voter turnout.

Here’s how to use the QR code

Download the Voter Helpline app for Android and iOS.

Download the QR code from the app.

Now, you can show this QR code to the electoral officials present at the polling booth.

After the code has been scanned successfully, you will be asked to put your phone in a locker.

Then, you will be allowed to cast your vote.

Mobile phones are not allowed inside booths. So, will phones be allowed? According to reports, it was a proposal in case a voter forgets to bring his slip.

Technology and social media are playing significant roles in the campaigns this year for all three parties — AAP, Congress, BJP. “Social media campaign of a party is the central campaign. Earlier it used to be a secondary campaign, now it is the primary one,” said Congress’ social media campaign manager. The social media battle is not just being fought with parodies of ads and shows, but hashtags and memes are very much part of the artillery of the IT cells of the three parties. The AAP has also been using memes to hit out at the BJP and the Congress, while the BJP and the Congress are also giving back.

The Congress has been attacking the AAP on its failures in keeping promises; the BJP is attacking Kejriwal on its lies.