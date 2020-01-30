New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Chief Minister Kejriwal countered BJP’s ongoing ‘terrorist’ jibe in his own way as he said, “I am a diabetes patient. I take insulin four times a day. Doctors said no to my joining politics… they said I would not live.”

Addressing a press meet on Thursday, the CM said, “If I wanted to, I could have gone abroad. So many of my friends and colleagues did. I gave up my job. Does a terrorist do all this?”

भाजपा वाले कह रहे हैं कि केजरीवाल आतंकवादी है। मैंने 5 साल आपका बेटा बन कर काम किया है। ये निर्णय मैं आप पर छोड़ता हूँ कि मैं आपका बेटा हूँ या आतंकवादी। pic.twitter.com/FzcgOOGmyy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 30, 2020

“Delhi will decide whether I am a terrorist or Delhi’s son,” the CM added. Kejriwal was an IIT graduate majoring in mechanical engineering. Before taking his political plunge in 2012, he had worked in the Indian Revenue Service as a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax

BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma has been repeatedly calling Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’. The Election Commission has already barred Verma from campaigning in Delhi for his comment that protesters in Shaheen Bagh will soon enter houses to rape.

“We hear instances of Hindu women picked up by Muslim men… no action is taken as terrorists like Kejriwal are hidden everywhere. Should we fight with Pakistan terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorists like Kejriwal?” Verma had earlier said.

Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote how these allegations make him sad. “I have been working day and night for Delhi in the last five years and sacrificed everything for people’s sake. After getting into politics, I had to face many difficulties to make the lives of the people better. In return, the BJP, today, has labelled me as a terrorist… I am very sad,” he had tweeted.