New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh was last night caught allegedly distributing money a day ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election, triggering yet another row in what has already been a bitter and shrill poll campaign. (Catch all Delhi Assembly Election 2020 coverage here)

Related Stories Shaheen Bagh is Breeding Ground of Suicide Bombers, Says Giriraj Singh Two Days Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

According to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had earlier speculated that BJP leaders would resort to distributing cash and liquor, alleged that the Begusarai Lok Sabha MP was distributing money in the Rithala Vidhan Sabha area, as informed to the party by the people.

In videos that went viral on social media, the union minister can be seen sitting in a jewellery shop with people surrounding it from the outside.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “With just a day left for the polling, Union Minister Giriraj Singh and other BJP MPs are openly distributing cash and liquor. We have received one such news regarding Giriraj Singh from the public in Rithala Vidhan Sabha area. The people from the area told us that he was distributing money.”

“We demand from the Election Commission and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) that all BJP MPs who are not Delhi residents should be taken out of Delhi, as they are distributing cash and other things to influence voters,” he added.

He also posted a video of the incident on his official Twitter account.

Notably, Rithala, from where the AAP has fielded Mahinder Goyal, is the same constituency where Union Minister Anurag Thakur led a crowd into chanting slogans of ‘desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro s****n ko‘ (shoot the traitors who betray the country) last month.

This was followed by two incidents of shooting outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University-on January 30 and February 2-and Shaheen Bagh, on February 1.