New Delhi: Nangloi Jat, a census town of West Delhi is known for its recognisable size of people from the Jat clan, who continue to be the electoral force that will guide the constituency polling in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2020.

The Nangloi Jat seat is currently held by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Raghuvendra Shaukeen, who defeated BJP’s sitting candidate Manoj Kumar Shokeen in the last elections by over 37,000 votes.

This time, AAP nominated its incumbent candidate Raghuvendra to win the seat against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Sumanlata Shokeen, wife of former BJP MLA and district president Manoj Shokeen.

This West Delhi seat is among the 18 constituencies shortlisted for BJP ally JJP, who backed out in the last moment as it is unwilling to field candidates “on a new symbol on such a short notice”. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Dr Bijendra Singh to battle against the two.

With nearly 2,39,203 voters, among whom 1,04,711 are women, the Nangloi Jat seat houses crucial areas like Kavita Colony, Nangloi village, Jwala Puri, Paschim Vihar, Peera Garhi as well as Meera Bagh.

The national capital will hit the polls on February 8, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.