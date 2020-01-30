New Delhi: Sadar Bazaar, residing in North Delhi district is a popular trader’s hub and one of the biggest hubs of publicity material for elections. The seat is currently held by the Aam Aadmi Party’s Som Dutt after he beat Parveen Kumar Jain of BJP by 56.6 per cent of the votes.

This year, the key candidates in the fray fighting against AAP’s incumbent Som Dutt of are Jai Prakash of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Satbir Sharma of the Congress.

With over 184,000 voters, that includes 84,000 female voters, Sadar Bazaar constituency covers areas like Anand Nagar, Anand Parvat, Kishan Ganj, Bahadur Garh Road, Beri Wala Bagh, Chander Shekhar Azad Colony, Daya Basti, East Moti Bagh, Gulabi Bagh, Harijan Basti, New Rohtak Road, Inder Lok, Kashmiri Bagh, Lalita Block, Padam Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Pulbangush, Roshanara Road, Rui Mandi, Sarai Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Subhadra Colony, Tulsi Nagar among others.

During the 15-year reign of Congress under Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, the grand old party’s Rajesh Jain represented the seat three times, before losing to AAP candidate Som Dutt in 2013.

In high fervour, the national capital will hit the polls on February 8, while the counting of votes will be held on February 11.