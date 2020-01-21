New Delhi: Following the cancellation of election of AAP leader Jitendra Singh Tomar, his wife Preeti Tomar has replaced him as the candidate from Tri Nagar Delhi assembly constituency.

It must be noted that the Delhi High Court had earlier set aside the election of Jitendra Tomar for declaring false information regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Delhi assembly polls.

Preeti Tomar had on Monday filed her nomination papers for the upcoming polls.

A Delhi BJP delegation had earlier met the Chief Election Commissioner demanding cancellation of Jitender Singh Tomar’s nomination from the Tri Nagar Assembly seat.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8, and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is hoping for a third term in office, which, if the AAP were to win, will also be his second consecutive one. His first term came to an end on 14 February 2014, after just 49 days in office, triggering the collapse of the coalition AAP-Congress government.

Further, the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will witness a triangular contest with the Congress being the third major player.

In 2015 elections, the AAP won 67 seats while the BJP got the rest three and the Congress drew a blank.