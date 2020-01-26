New Delhi: BJP National president JP Nadda on Sunday addressed an election rally in the national capital ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, and accused the AAP and the Congress of inciting anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh. He also accused the two parties of spreading canard and playing vote bank politics over the CAA.

“Some people are sitting in baghs these days. Some are sitting in this bagh, some in that. Can children speak such language? They have been taught by the AAP and the Congress leaders who deliver speeches there. They’re spreading canard and playing vote bank politics on CAA.

Two days back, Nadda had held another election rally where he had said that the AAP-led Arvind Kejriwal government did not walk its talk on its promises in five years in Delhi.

He also accused the AAP of not fulfilling its promises on adding more schools, hospitals, installing free WiFi and appointing anti-corruption ombudsman (Lokpal) in the capital. He said this while addressing a rally in Pandav Nagar in the Lakshmi Nagar constituency.

“The AAP had promised adding 500 more schools, 30 new hospitals, 5,000 buses, lakhs of CCTV cameras, promised free WiFi at public places, Lokpal. But did they do it? They have not and that is their past,” Nadda said.