New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday addressed a poll rally in Palam constituency and slammed the Opposition Congress for supporting the protests against the Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

Slamming the Opposition parties for their protests over the CAA, Nadda said that vote comes first for them and the country later.

While addressing an election rally in Palam constituency ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Nadda came down heavily on the Congress and the AAP for supporting the Shaheen Bagh protest, saying Manmohan Singh had in 2003 urged deputy prime minister LK Advani to grant citizenship to minorities in Bangladesh.

“Some people are sitting in protest against the CAA but not a single Congress leader has condemned it, that is their character. If anything happens in the JNU, they reach there without any delay and start crying foul,” Nadda said.

He said this in reference to Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for supporting the Shaheen Bagh protest. He also stated that people who are opposing the CAA should explain what is wrong with the act. “For us, the country is important not the vote,” he added.