New Delhi: In a setback to Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday handed him a 48-hour ban from campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election for his controversial ‘India vs Pakistan’ tweet in connection with the polls.

The ban on Mishra, the saffron party’s Model Town candidate, will come into effect from 5 PM today. The poll commission’s action came a day after Twitter took down the controversial tweet on the former’s request; the EC had also issued a showcause notice to Mishra in connection with the tweet. In addition to this, the commission had also asked the Delhi Police to file an FIR against the former AAP leader.

The controversy erupted on Thursday when the BJP leader, in a tweet, termed the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest in the national capital as an ‘entry point for Pakistan.’ “Pakistan is entering through Shaheen Bagh, and mini-Pakistans are being created in Delhi. Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok. The law is not followed here and Pakistani rioters are occupying the roads,” he had tweeted.

“India vs Pakistan 8th February, Delhi. There will be a contest between India and Pakistan on Delhi’s roads on February 8,” he had remarked in another tweet, referring to the date of the upcoming single-phase polls.

Earlier today, taking yet another dig at Shaheen Bagh protest, he tweeted: “It is being discussed in every house, nook and corner and tea stall of Delhi. AAP and Congress have gone mad for their Muslim vote bank. This why dramas like Shaheen Bagh are being created; this is not just my voice, but the voice of every household in Delhi. It is important to speak truth.”

दिल्ली के हर घर मे यहीं चर्चा हैं

हर नुक्कड़, हर चाय की दुकान पर यहीं चर्चा हैं AAP और कांग्रेस दोनों मुस्लिम वोट बैंक के लिए पागल हो चुके हैं इसीलिए शाहीन बाग जैसे तमाशे खड़े किए गए ये सिर्फ मेरी आवाज नहीं, पूरी दिल्ली की आवाज हैं सच बोलना जरूरी हैं — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 25, 2020

The counting of votes and result declaration of the Assembly Election will take place on February 11.