New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed a poll rally in the national capital ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020, and accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of breaking trust of his mentor Anna Hazare. He went on to say that the leader who could not win the trust of his mentor, how can he win the confidence of voters.

“Anna Hazare had repeatedly said ‘you shouldn’t form a political party’ but his feelings were disrespected and Arvind Kejriwal formed a party. He broke his mentor’s trust, how will then he maintain the trust of people? It’s beyond our understanding,” he said.

#WATCH Defence Min Rajnath Singh in Delhi: Anna Hazare repeatedly said 'you shouldn't form a political party' but his feelings were disrespected & Arvind Kejriwal formed a party. He broke his mentor's trust, how will he maintain the trust of people? It's beyond our understanding. pic.twitter.com/d2zfobZrlF — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

While addressing a poll rally in the national capital, the Defence Minister stated that Kejriwal has broken many promises which he had made earlier.

“Kejriwal had promised free Wi-Fi, are you getting free Wi-Fi? He had said that 5000 DTC buses would be given, even if half of them had been given, people would have been happy,” he added.

Talking about many other such issues which the nation is facing, Rajnath Singh said not a single promise has been fulfilled by the chief minister.

“Whether it is a pollution problem or Delhi Metro’s Phase-4 and Mohalla clinic, Kejriwal has not fulfilled what he has promised. If that is the case, then what he has done for the welfare of the people of Delhi? But, the BJP has done whatever it had promised,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda are holding a number of rallies in the national in different assembly constituencies as part of the campaigns for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also holding roadshows at Karawal Nagar, Gokalpur, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur and Delhi Cantt.

The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.