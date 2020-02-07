New Delhi: Just a few hours before Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, twin troubles mounted before the Aam Admi Party as apart from an FIR being filed against an allegedly AAP supporter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got a notice from the Election Commission for tweeting controversial video. The Election Commission sent the notice acting on a complaint filed by the BJP. In its complaint, the BJP accused Arvind Kejriwal of tweeting a video “with the intention of gaining votes by aggravating existing differences/creating mutual hatred/causing tension between religious communities in violation of the Model Code of Conduct”.

The Election Commission has asked Arvind Kejriwal to respond to its notice by 5 PM on February 8. Voting for the Delhi Assembly election will start at 8 AM tomorrow.

In its notice, the Election Commission said prima facie it of the view that by uploading the controversial video on Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal has “violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act”.

On February 3, the CM had tweeted two videos — one of the Hanuman Chalisa video and the other of martyrs’ families praising Kejriwal. Meanwhile, reports said BJP has registered a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner for a spoof of Sholay in the run-up to the polls where BJP leaders have shown in poor light.