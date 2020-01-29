New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Amit Shah on Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of causing air pollution in the national capital, saying if anyone is responsible for the air pollution in the national capital, it is the inactivity of the Delhi government.

He also went on to say that the AAP had made a fake promise to purify the air of Delhi. He said this while addressing an election rally in Najafgarh on the outskirt of the national capital ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

“They (AAP) had said that they’ll purify the air of Delhi. They did drama, printed advertisements, but if anyone is responsible for the level of pollution in Delhi today, then it’s the inactivity of Kejriwal govt. Delhi’s air has poison mixed in it,” Shah said in the rally.