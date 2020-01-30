New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics on court premises in the national capital. The notice from the EC came to Kejriwal as he had said this at a time when the Model Code of Conduct is in place for the polls.

Delhi CM & AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has been issued a notice by Election Commission of India for violating Model Code of Conduct over his promise to build mohalla clinic in a court complex. He has to submit his reply by January 31. BJP had filed a complaint with EC. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kM36fNHawD — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

The development comes after a BJP leader moved the EC alleging that Kejriwal while addressing members of the Delhi Bar Association on January 13 had said his government was ready to open mohalla clinics in bars and court premises provided space is allocated.

Before sending the notice to Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Electoral Office had confirmed that the Chief Minister had made such promise.

Issuing a statement, the EC said it is of the opinion that Arvind Kejriwal has violated the Model Code by making the promise during the election campaign. As per updates from the EC, Kejriwal has been asked to respond before 5 PM on Friday.

The notice from the EC to Kejriwal comes at a time when the leaders of the AAP are holding a protest outside the EC office demanding FIR against BJP MP Parvesh Verma.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh, Pankaj Gupta, and Vikas Yogi on Thursday sat on a protest outside the Election Commission of India and demanded the registration of an FIR against Verma for calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’.

During the protest, the AAP leaders were seen holding placards reading ‘Delhi ke bete Kejriwal ko aatankwadi kahne wale par karwayee karo (take action against those who called Delhi’s son Kejriwal a terrorist).

The EC earlier in the day imposed a ban on both Anurag Thakur and Verma from campaigning. While Anurag Thakur has been banned from campaigning for 72 hours, Parvesh Verma has been banned for 96 hours.