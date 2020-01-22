New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has seen an uptick of fortune in the last five years as his assets increased by Rs 1.3 crore from 2015, according to his election affidavit. His assets are worth Rs 3.4 crore, while in 2015, the worth was Rs 2.1 crore.

According to reports, the cash and fixed deposits of Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal increased from Rs 15 lakh in 2015 to Rs 57 lakh in 2020. A party functionary said Rs 32 lakh worth cash and fixed deposits have been received by Sunita Kejriwal as voluntary retirement benefits while the rest is savings.

The cash and fixed deposits of the chief minister increased from Rs 2.26 lakh in 2015 to Rs 9.65 lakh in 2020. There was no change in the value of immovable assets of his wife while Kejriwal’s immovable assets’ worth increased from Rs 92 lakh to Rs 177 lakh.

The party functionaries said the increase in Kejriwal’s immovable assets’ worth is due to the increased valuation of the same asset as in 2015.

After waiting for nearly six hours, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday finally filed the nominations. The Delhi CM was supposed to file the nominations on Monday but he was held up by his roadshow. There were allegations that the nomination process of Kejriwal was being deliberately delayed on Tuesday.

“There is a provision in Section 33 of the Representation of the People Act that one candidate can file four sets of nomination papers, and there are certain supporting documents including affidavit in Form-26 which have to be scrupulously checked as per the provisions of the election laws and rules,” the CEO Office said, dismissing the allegations.

On the last day of filing of nomination papers, a large number of candidates including Kejriwal filed their papers. With a long queue Jamnagar House the officer of the New Delhi returning officer, Kejriwal had to wait for over six hours for his turn.

Scrutiny of papers will take place on Wednesday and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 24. Elections are due on February 8 and counting of votes will be done on February 11.

According to the final electoral roll, over 1.46 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming polls.

(With PTI Inputs)