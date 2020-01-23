New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing attack at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that if there is a competition to make “fake promises” in the country, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “will definitely come first”.

Addressing his third poll rally, at a gathering at Matiala in the national capital, Shah said, “I have come to remind Kejriwal Ji that you forgot the promises you made but neither the people of Delhi nor workers of BJP have forgotten.”

“You (Arvind Kejriwal) became the CM with the help of Anna Hazare but couldn’t bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi Ji brought it you didn’t implement it here,” the Home Minister charged.

Southwest Delhi’s Matiala became a battleground between the BJP and AAP as the day started with Arvind Kejriwal’s mega roadshow and ended with Amit Shah’s public meeting.

Reiterating AAP’s failed developmental goals, Shah said that if a competition is held in the country to make fake promises, “then Kejriwal will definitely come first”.

“For 4.5 years Kejriwal Ji kept saying that Modi Ji didn’t let him work so development work could not be done in Delhi. Now he says that he developed Delhi in 5 years so ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’,” he added.

Shah’s remark was in a sharp criticism to the AAP’s poll campaign anthem song ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’ which was also displayed by many AAP supporters as they marched in support of the government’s schemes including free healthcare, education and electricity.

Earlier today, Delhi CM Kejriwal took out roadshows, atop an open yellow coloured jeep, waved to the public and shook hands with them as he passed from the narrow lanes three constituencies – Matiala, Uttam Nagar and Vikaspuri.

Delhi Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.