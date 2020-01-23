New Delhi: The election bugle has officially been sounded with both Amit Shah and Arvind Kejriwal hitting the streets on the same day for the upcoming Assembly Elections 2020 in Delhi on February 8. The Union home minister will address a public meeting at Harikesh Nagar village in Tughlakabad constituency at 5 PM. At 6 PM, he will address a public meeting at Matiala Vidhansabha. At 7 PM, he will hold a padayatra from Najafgarh Road to Uttam Nagar Terminal. At 8 PM, he will address a public meeting at Jawalapuri Main Road.

8 8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

Interestingly, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has already visited Matiala in the morning. He will later hold roadshows in Kalkaji and Govindpuri.

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra who is contesting on a saffron ticker from Model Town constituency has compared Delhi Assembly election as a contest between India and Pakistan. “Pakistan has already entered through Shaheen Bagh. There are mini-Pakistans everywhere,” the BJP leader tweeted.

As many as 1,029 candidates have filed 1,528 nominations for the Delhi Assembly polls on February 8, according to data shared by the poll panel. On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, over 800 nominations were filed for the 70 assembly constituencies, which go to polls on February 8. As many as 1,029 candidates, including 187 women, have filed a total of 1,528 nominations, an official from the office of Delhi chief electoral officer said.