New Delhi: A posh area of South Delhi and located close to IIT Delhi, Malviya Nagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi. The region has been named after the freedom movement leader and educationist Mahaman Madan Mohan Malviya.

This year, Somnath Bharti of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shailendra Singh Monty of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Neetu Verma of the Indian National Congress will fight it out for this assembly seat.

In the last two assembly elections held in 2015 and 2013, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Somnath Bharti had won from this seat. In 2008, Congress had won the seat and Kiran Walia was elected as the MLA.

There are 139943 voters consisting of 76579 men, 63531 women and 13 third gender voters. Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the result will be announced after votes are counted on February 11.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats. The five year term of the present ruling government will end on 22 February 2020.