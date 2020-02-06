New Delhi: Gearing up for the Saturday Assembly election in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday announced that train services will begin at 4:00 AM on February 8, an hour and a half earlier than its usual timings for polling staff and electors to reach their destinations on time.

” In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 am on 8th February,” the DMRC tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Election Update In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 AM on 8 February 2020. pic.twitter.com/hL5TYrcw2g — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 6, 2020

The 70-seat Delhi assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will be declared on February 11. The national capital is presently governed by the Aam Aadmi Party whose term in the current assembly, as elected in 2015, ends on February 22, 2020.

The campaigning for Delhi Assembly election will conclude at 6 PM today. The entire campaign was marked by a war of words between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. As CM Kejriwal tries to maintain his stronghold for a third term, rival BJP used aggressive poll strategy, going door to door to garner voter confidence.