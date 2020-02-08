New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power in the national capital, remarking that ‘vibrations’ and ‘sixth sense’ had told him that the saffron party would form the next government in the union territory.

Polling for the single-phase Delhi Assembly Election 2020 is currently underway, having begun at 8 AM. Votes will be cast till 6:30 PM. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020 news)

“Today I sense vibrations from all sides. If you believe in sixth sense, let me tell you that my sixth sense tells me that in Delhi, a BJP government will be formed this time,” the BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from for North East Delhi said.

He added that his mother, who had come from their village in Varanasi on February 1 to meet him on his birthday, had pledged to leave only after poll results and was observing a fast for the party’s success.

“My mother’s blessings, as well as those of others, are with me. This is the first election that is taking place with me at the party’s helm,’ he further said.

When questioned about the number of seats he thinks the party would win and who will be its Chief Ministerial candidate, Tiwari said, “We will win over 50 seats under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. Someone very good will become the Chief Minister of Delhi.”

Counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election will take place on February 11. The result will be announced later the same day.