New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party will field a fresh candidate against Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi assembly seat, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Sources in the party confirmed that Sunil Yadav, the BJP candidate announced in the list will be replaced.

The development comes soon after the Aam Aadmi Party mocked the BJP over its decision to field its youth wing leader against the Chief Minister.

“Going by this list and BJP candidate against CM Kejriwal , it seems, BJP has surrendered,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted on Tuesday.