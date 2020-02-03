New Delhi: Addressing his first rally in the national capital in the run-up to assembly polls- slated to be held on February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exuded confidence in the BJP’s victory in the upcoming election.

“After the announcement of the Delhi Assembly elections, this is my first rally. There is no need to say what Delhi wants, we can clearly see it here,” PM Modi said during his rally in Delhi’s Karkardooma.

He appealed Delhiites to vote for change.

“People who never thought that they will ever be able to get their home registry done in their lives, are now seeing their dreams come true,” Modi asserted.

The Prime Minister then went on to lash out at the ruling AAP, saying that it will keep stalling welfare schemes for people till it is in power. Further, he accused the AAP government of “not wanting to give houses to poor and blocking PM Awas Yojana” in the national capital.

“We will provide ‘pucca’ houses to all poor families by 2022,” Modi asserted.

Modi told Delhi that India will not be driven by politics of hate but by policy of development.