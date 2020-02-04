New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020, a Times Now-IPSOS opinion poll has predicted massive victory for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The pre-poll survey proved that the elections in national capital remain a two-way battle between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), even the former lags behind.

Contesting on its own, AAP has not lost any ground when it comes to voting share, Times Now-IPSOS Opinion Poll showed. In the 2020 polls, AAP is projected to get 52% share while BJP may get 34% on February 11. Coming to the number of seats, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party may bag 54-60 seats of the total 70 while BJP is expected improve its 2015 tally of 3 seats by emerging victorious in 10-14 constituencies, predicted the opinion poll.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats.When Delhiites were asked if Shaheen Bagh protests are justified, 51% of respondents believe that anti-CAA protests at south Delhi are unjustified whereas 25% feel they are justified.

Delhi will vote in a single-phase election on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

This time Election Commission of India has announced a new concept of absentee voters for those who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. The PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.