New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at the opposition parties for supporting the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests, asking people whether those who provoke violence should be voted to power in Delhi.

Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah at a public rally in Delhi: Aaj bhi nirlaj ho kar kehte hain, hum Shaheen Bagh walon ke sath hain. Jo dange karate hain, jo dango ke liye uksate hain, unko Dilli walon ne vote dene chahiye? #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/LbIDLVTe5B — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

Notably, the former BJP national president’s attack at the national capital’s ruling AAP came a day after Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia officially endorsed the Shaheen Bagh protests, ending the party’s over a month-long silence on the issue.

On Friday, speaking at a rally in Karawal Nagar ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election, The Home Minister said, “These people shamelessly say that they are with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh. Those who indulge in violence, those who provoke others to indulge violence, should they be voted to power by the people of Delhi?”

The Shaheen Bagh protests began on December 15, the day the Delhi Police entered the campus of the prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University and initiated a crackdown on students after an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest outside the university took a violent turn. Initially led by just 40-50 local women, the peaceful sit-in has turned bigger and has also inspired a number of similar women-led sit-ins in different parts of the country.

The protesters have refused to budge despite Shah stating, twice, that the contentious CAA shall not be taken back under ‘any circumstances.’ The sit-in, however, is also causing great inconvenience to lakhs of people as the protesters have occupied a key stretch connecting Delhi-Noida and have repeatedly turned down requests to vacate the same.

The protest has, however, now also turned into a major issue for the upcoming polls.

The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held in a single phase on February 8. Counting of votes and result declaration, meanwhile, is scheduled for February 11.