New Delhi: Over four lakh posters, banners, and hoardings have been removed from Delhi’s public spaces by civic authorities as per the rules under model code of conduct enforced in view of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2020.

At the same time, at least 41 FIRs have been registered, and four DD entries, in connection with the violation of the model code of conduct. Out of these, 20 were in the category of others or non-political, officials said.

Till January 13, a total of 4,02,426 hoarding, banners and posters have been removed across Delhi out of which 1,387 were taken down in areas falling under the New Delhi Municipal Council, and 2,284 from Delhi Cantonment Board areas, officials at the Delhi CEO Office told news agency PTI.

Among the removed hoardings, nearly 2,03,999 such materials were taken down from areas falling under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, while 1,61,619 were removed from South Delhi Municipal Corporation areas. Moreover, 33,137 posters, banners and hoardings were removed from areas under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

This year’s elections are set to witness a tug-of-war between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, who are constantly pulling threads at each other. Notably, the highly-anticipated Delhi polls are due for next month. The polling will be conducted on February 8, while the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on February 11.