New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) controversial leader Kapil Mishra, who was recently reprimanded by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for his outrageous remarks, has landed himself in trouble yet again with his tweet against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mishra said that Owaisi, one of the strong Muslim leaders, will soon recite Hanuman Chalisa (Hindu devotional hymn) just like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Kejriwal Hanuman Chalisa padhney lagey hain, abhi toh Owaisi bhi Hanuman Chalisa padhega. Ye humari ekta ki takat hai. Aise hi ek rehna hai. Ikattha rehna hai. Ek hokar vote karna hai. Hum sabki ekta se “20% wali vote bank” ki gandi rajneeti ki kabr khudkar rahegi (Kejriwal has started reciting Hanuman Chalisa, soon Owaisi will recite it too. This is due to the strength of our unity. We have to stay united. We have to vote together. We will dig the grave of dirty politics for that “20% vote bank)”, tweeted the firebrand leader.

केजरीवाल हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ने लगे है, अभी तो ओवैसी भी हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ेगा ये हमारी एकता की ताकत हैं। ऐसे ही एक रहना हैं। इकट्ठा रहना हैं। एक होकर वोट करना हैं। हम सबकी एकता से "20% वाली वोट बैंक" की गंदी राजनीति की कब्र खुदकर रहेगी — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 4, 2020

The BJP candidate from Model Town made the remarks in an apparent reference to Kejriwal’s recent interview on live television wherein he recited Hanuman Chalisa.

Earlier on Monday, Mishra had attacked the AAP saying that the Kejriwal-led party should be renamed Muslim League. “The new name of the Aam Aadmi Party should be Muslim League. Umar Khalid, Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani and those who consider terrorists as their father are afraid of Yogi Adityanath,” the BJP leader had stated. He had also accused Kejriwal of doing Jinnah-like politics in Delhi, where elections are scheduled to be held on February 8.

Last week the Election Commission had imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on Mishra after he compared the Delhi elections with fight between India and Pakistan.