New Delhi: The Palam Vidhan Sabha constituency is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The seat came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002. Dharam Dev Solanki of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the first MLA after the delimitation process. (Full coverage Delhi Assembly election 2020)
This constituency has total 2,27, 210 voters including 1,24,977 males, 1,02, 220 females and 13 third gender.
Palam is one of the four constituencies in Delhi that the RJD will be contesting. Currently, this seat is held by Bhavna Gaur of Aam Aadmi Party. She had defeated Dharam Dev Solanki of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015.
BJP has won this constituency four times out of the nine Delhi elections. Whereas Congress bagged this constituency three times and JNP and AAP have won one time each.
Below is the list of winners and runners-up in the Palam assembly elections conducted so far.
|Year
|A.C No.
|Assembly Constituency Name
|Type
|Winner
|Gender
|Party
|Vote
|Runner Up
|Gender
|Party
|Vote
|2015
|37
|Palam
|GEN
|Bhavna Gaur
|F
|AAP
|82637
|Dhram Dev Solanki
|M
|BJP
|51788
|2013
|37
|Palam
|GEN
|Dharam Deo Solanki
|M
|BJP
|42833
|Bhavna Gaur
|F
|AAP
|34461
|2008
|37
|Palam
|GEN
|Dharam Deo Solanki
|M
|BJP
|40712
|Mahender Yadav
|M
|INC
|28119
|2003
|30
|Palam
|GEN
|Dharam Deo Solanki
|M
|BJP
|43521
|Sumesh
|M
|INC
|41204
|1998
|30
|Palam
|GEN
|Mahender Yadav
|M
|INC
|32699
|Dharam Dev Solanki
|M
|BJP
|27152
|1993
|30
|Palam
|GEN
|Dharam Deo Solanki
|M
|BJP
|20671
|Mukhtyar Singh
|M
|INC
|16613
|1983
|26
|Palam
|GEN
|Mukhtiar Singh
|M
|INC
|19946
|Surat Singh Yadav
|M
|LKD
|18763
|1977
|26
|Palam
|GEN
|L. Singh
|M
|JNP
|10468
|Phool Singh
|M
|INC
|8827
|1972
|23
|Palam
|GEN
|Mange Ram
|M
|INC
|13007
|Ram Dhan
|M
|BJS
|4906
This time, the seat will witness a tough battle between AAP’s Bhavna Gaur, BJP’s Vijay Pandit and RJD’s Niram Kumar Singh.
The Palam Assembly seat will undergo election on Feb 8 and the results will be announced as the votes will be counted on Feb 11, Tuesday.