New Delhi: The Palam Vidhan Sabha constituency is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The seat came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002. Dharam Dev Solanki of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the first MLA after the delimitation process. (Full coverage Delhi Assembly election 2020)

This constituency has total 2,27, 210 voters including 1,24,977 males, 1,02, 220 females and 13 third gender.

Palam is one of the four constituencies in Delhi that the RJD will be contesting. Currently, this seat is held by Bhavna Gaur of Aam Aadmi Party. She had defeated Dharam Dev Solanki of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015.

BJP has won this constituency four times out of the nine Delhi elections. Whereas Congress bagged this constituency three times and JNP and AAP have won one time each.

Below is the list of winners and runners-up in the Palam assembly elections conducted so far.

Year A.C No. Assembly Constituency Name Type Winner Gender Party Vote Runner Up Gender Party Vote 2015 37 Palam GEN Bhavna Gaur F AAP 82637 Dhram Dev Solanki M BJP 51788 2013 37 Palam GEN Dharam Deo Solanki M BJP 42833 Bhavna Gaur F AAP 34461 2008 37 Palam GEN Dharam Deo Solanki M BJP 40712 Mahender Yadav M INC 28119 2003 30 Palam GEN Dharam Deo Solanki M BJP 43521 Sumesh M INC 41204 1998 30 Palam GEN Mahender Yadav M INC 32699 Dharam Dev Solanki M BJP 27152 1993 30 Palam GEN Dharam Deo Solanki M BJP 20671 Mukhtyar Singh M INC 16613 1983 26 Palam GEN Mukhtiar Singh M INC 19946 Surat Singh Yadav M LKD 18763 1977 26 Palam GEN L. Singh M JNP 10468 Phool Singh M INC 8827 1972 23 Palam GEN Mange Ram M INC 13007 Ram Dhan M BJS 4906

This time, the seat will witness a tough battle between AAP’s Bhavna Gaur, BJP’s Vijay Pandit and RJD’s Niram Kumar Singh.

The Palam Assembly seat will undergo election on Feb 8 and the results will be announced as the votes will be counted on Feb 11, Tuesday.