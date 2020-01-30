New Delhi: BJP leader Kapil Mishra has again stoked a controversy on Thursday as he tweeted that AAP wouldn’t have to build Shaheen Bagh, had it built hospitals, flyovers, colleges, roads and schools in last five years.

अगर AAP ने पांच साल में अस्पताल बनाये होते, फ्लाईओवर बनाये होते, कॉलेज बनाये होते, सड़कें, स्कूल बनाये होते तो AAP को शाहीन बाग बनाने की जरूरत ना पड़ती अब जब AAP ने शाहीन बाग बना ही लिया है तो शाहीन बाग के साथ साथ मुख्यमंत्री निवास भी खाली करवाएंगे हम दिल्ली वालें — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 30, 2020

“But now that AAP has built Shaheen Bagh, the CM’s house will also be vacated along with Shaheen Bagh,” the BJP candidate from Delhi’s Model Town constituency tweeted.

Recently, the BJP candidate has been warned by the Election Commission for a tweet where he compared February 8 election as India-Pakistan match. As soon as the 48-hour ban on Kapil Mishra campaigning was lifted on Wednesday, Kapil Mishra started his blistering attack against AAP.

Twitter took down the controversial tweet of Mishra on EC’s request and the EC had also issued a show cause notice to Mishra. The commission had also asked the Delhi Police to file an FIR against the former AAP leader. “Pakistan is entering through Shaheen Bagh, and mini-Pakistans are being created in Delhi. Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok. The law is not followed here and Pakistani rioters are occupying the roads,” he had tweeted earlier.