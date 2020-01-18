New Delhi: With 2020 Delhi Assembly Election round the corner, the office of Delhi Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) is developing an app to help ferry senior citizens and those with disabilties (PwD-people with disabilities) to and from polling booths. Called the ‘Pick and Drop’ app, it will help senior citizens and PwDs request for rides to ferry them to polling booths.

This is for the first time this app is being used. Its development comes as a part of efforts of the Delhi CEO’s office to ensure maximum participation in the polls. Among senior citizens, only those who are of the age of 80 and above shall be eligible to request for the service. In order to request for the pick and drop service, eligible voters will have to request the Delhi CEO’s office for the same between January 21-31.

A total of 2.5 lakh and 55,823 senior citizen and PwD voters respectively are registered in the electoral roll for the 2020 Assembly Election. This means that nearly 2.6 lakh voters can request for the pick and drop service.

How to request for the ‘Pick and Drop’ service

There are four ways to request for the pick and drop facility. The first is to use the aforementioned ‘Pick and Drop’ app, after applying through which, election officials will transport the applicant(s) from their home to polling booths and back to home. Besides this, voters can also request this service by contacting helpline number 1950. Alternatively, service can also be requested by sending a message on the number 7738299899.

Finally, a link will also be made available on the Delhi CEO’s website.

The single-phase Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held on February 8. Counting of votes and result declaration will take place on February 11. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to retain power in the national capital.