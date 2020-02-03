New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that there is plenty of proof showing that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist. Drawing upon Kejriwal’s remark from 2014 when he called himself an “anarchist”, Javadekar today said that there is “not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist”.

“Kejriwal is making an innocent face and asking if he is a terrorist, you are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself had said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist,” Javadekar said. (Click here for Delhi Assembly Election 2020 news)

Countering the “terrorist” jibe, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh went ahead and challenged the BJP to arrest Kejriwal if he was a terrorist.

“This is happening in the capital of our country where the Central govt is sitting, the Election Commission is present. How can a central minister be permitted to use such language? If Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist, I challenge BJP to arrest him,” Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal posted on Twitter a video of families of four martyrs praising his government’s scheme of Rs one crore aid to martyrs’ families, in an attempt to counter the BJP’s terrorist jibe.

It must be noted that it was BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma who had called the Delhi Chief Minister a ‘terrorist’ on January 29, prompting the AAP to protest outside the Election Commission’s office a day later, seeking an FIR against Verma.

According to several reports, the AAP plans to use the ‘terrorist’ jibe to Kejriwal’s advantage in the final phase of the poll campaign before the February 8 single-phase election.