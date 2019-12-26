New Delhi: An Election Commission (EC) meet is currently underway in the national capital to decide the dates of Delhi Assembly Election. The election is due to be held before February 22, when the term of current Delhi Assembly expires.

Present at the meeting, according to reports, are Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, the two election commissioners and Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr Ranbir Singh and other senior officials.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the launch of its official campaign last week with the slogan of ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal‘ (Past five years have been good, keep going Kejriwal’). The goal of the AAP, as per Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is to win more than 67 seats it currently holds in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly.

The BJP, which rules at the Centre and won the remaining three seats in the 2015 Assembly Election, too, launched its campaign, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a mega rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan.

Chief Minister Kejriwal will hope for a third term in office, which, if the AAP were to win, will also be his second consecutive one. His first term came to an end on 14 February 2014, after just 49 days in office, triggering the collapse of the coalition AAP-Congress government.

President’s Rule was imposed in Delhi for nearly a year after which election took place in February 2015.

The 2020 Election will take place in the shadow of massive anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the city, many of which have turned violent.