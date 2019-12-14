New Delhi: In a bid to retain power for second consecutive term, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has roped in election strategist Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

“Happy to share that Indian PAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!,” tweeted the Chief Minister today.

This will be the first time that poll strategist Prashanr Kishor has teamed with Kejriwal. In 2017 Assembly elections, Kishor had directly faced off Kejriwal as he was assisting Congress in Punjab.

Notably, Congress had roped in Kishor for both Uttar Pradesh and Punjab then but his strategy became successful only in Punjab as Kishor’s campaign in UP failed, after which Yogi Adityanath took oath as CM of the most populated state for the first time.

During the 2019 Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena had roped in Kishor. His strategy helped Sena bettering its tally by winning 56. The Sena had contested on 124 seats. Some reports had claimed that it was Kishor, who helped Sena in stitching an alliance with NCP and Congress after its breakup with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At present, Kishor’s I-PAC is working on the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s bid for a third consecutive term.