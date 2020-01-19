New Delhi: Days ahead of the crucial Assembly election in the national capital, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress forged an alliance under-which the former has got four seats to contest. “RJD will contest on four seats in Delhi Election 2020 as per our agreement with Congress. These seats are – Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam”, said party’s Delhi in-charge Manoj Jha.

The development comes a day after Congress released its first list of 54 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, which included 10 women and a number of ministers of the Sheila Dikshit government. Of the 54 nominees, 33 are making their debut in the Assembly elections. Four muslim candidates also figured in the list.

If reports are to be believed, the RJD is expected to field ‘purvanchali faces’ as its candidates, however, it is yet to disclose its card.

On the other hand, Jha, while announcing the Congress-RJD alliance, targeted Delhi CM and AAP convener Kejriwal over his silence on CAA, NPR and NRC. “Kejriwal’s silence over CAA, NPR and NRC, which triggered massive protests across the country is surprising”, Jha told ANI.