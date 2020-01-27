New Delhi: Located in South West Delhi, Ramakrishna Puram popularly known as RK Puram, is one of the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi

Street lights, poor roads, potholes, parking space, and cleanliness are among range of issues which will remain the agenda for the Assembly elections this time.

The seat is currently held by Parmila Tokas of AAP who is up against Anil Kumar Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Priyanka Singh of the Indian National Congress. In the 2015 elections, she beat Anil Kumar Sharma of BJP and got 56.77 percent of the votes.

In 2013, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anil Kumar Sharma had won the seat, and prior to that in 2008, Congress had won the seat and Barkha Singh was elected as the MLA.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 155287 electorates and 156 polling stations in this constituency.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the result will be announced after votes are counted on February 11.