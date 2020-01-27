New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi elections 2020, President of the Safai Karamcharis Union, Sanjay Gehlot, on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Gehlot claimed that he felt cheated by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. He also accused the saffron party of the “exploitation of the people of his community”.

“We have been cheated by Manoj Tiwari, the Delhi BJP chief. He said he will give us funds from the Centre but we got nothing. We even approached the Prime Minister but we were beaten up at Jantar Mantar,” Gehlot said.

“The one responsible for the exploitation of the people of our community is the BJP,” Gehlot added.

In the past few years, Gehlot had led a series of protests for the rights of sanitation workers. Moreover, he had even protested against Chief Minister Kejriwal.

He said that, on the other hand, Kejriwal helped us every time we hit the streets.

Notably, Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, the BJP had won only three assembly seats, while the AAP had won in 67.